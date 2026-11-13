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How Local News Can Address Climate Change
10 days ago
On November 11, the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication (4C) published a new report, “Local News and Climate Views: What Americans Want to Know About Climate Change in Their Communities.” Based on a July 2026 survey of 1,015 adults across the United States, the report examines American’s relationship with local news sources, their differing attitudes to information about climate change (using 4C’s “Six Americas” framework which categorizes people’s attitudes from “Alarmed” to “Dismissive”), and the kinds of local climate stories of interest to them.