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From the November 13, 2026, “Friday Staff Reports to City Council” Government
By Voice of Denton,9 days ago
Your browser does not support the audio element. The Friday Staff Report to City Council provides weekly updates between staff and Council. Denton will temporarily close Denia Recreation Center from Dec. 2-7 for maintenance and Emily Fowler Central Library at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 for the Holiday Lighting Festival, while staff also reported that a medical emergency and false gunshot report caused a crowd to disperse near DATCU Stadium, Congress Street Park improvements are moving ahead with track, utility and court work, no-parking striping is planned on Marietta Street by Nov. 17 to improve visibility, and an episodic fish kill at Cooper Creek was reported to the state as monitoring continues.