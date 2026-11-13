undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WHRO President and CEO Bert Schmidt Named Outstanding Nonprofit Leader
By WHRO,11 days ago
WHRO President and CEO Bert Schmidt was recently named Outstanding Nonprofit Leader by the Association of Fundraising Professionals – Hampton Roads (AFP-HR). Since 2007, Bert has served as President and CEO of WHRO Public Media, passionately championing local communities through innovative programming and transformative educational services. Bert’s leadership has been most evident during periods of financial crisis. Following the recent loss of federal funding, he implemented a decisive two-part strategy: reducing operational costs while launching a targeted fundraising campaign, the Champions Circle Campaign, which successfully raised $2.8M—allowing WHRO to maintain uninterrupted service to the community. Notably, this mirrors his earlier success in 2010, when he led the organization through the loss of state funding and spearheaded the Independence Campaign.
1