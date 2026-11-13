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Nashville bluegrass all-stars bring powerhouse sound to TitusvilleSouthern Legacy makes its local debut Nov. 20 with five award-winning musicians and a chart-topping sound
By Joyce Wilden For Hometown News,9 days ago
TITUSVILLE – Bluegrass all-stars Southern Legacy will take the stage Nov. 20 in Titusville for a concert presented by JT’s Bluegrass promoter JT Shealy. The 7 p.m. performance will be held at Shepherd’s Hall, 2073 Garden St., bringing together five Nashville-based musicians with extensive experience performing individually and with other groups.