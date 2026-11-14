undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nov. 17: Special Meeting of Saugus Union School District Board
By Press Release,12 days ago
A Special Meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The SUSD board will seek to adopt Resolution 2026-27 # 35, a resolution of the Governing Board of Saugus Union School District to Approve Exchange Agreement with City of Santa Clarita and Declare District Owned Property (Santa Clarita Elementary School) Exempt Surplus Land.