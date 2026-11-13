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F&B Trends to Watch in 2027: 7 Chefs on What's Next
By Editor Picks,10 days ago
The biggest theme across the board: luxury is decoupling from price tags. Diners want to eat exceptionally well, not simply eat more. Executive Chef Todd Miller of Guest House sees the next era of fine dining built on "traditional luxury dishes with brighter flavors, seasonal produce, citrus, herbs, and lighter sauces." He also expects a nostalgia wave with an upscale spin — "childhood favorites and classic American dishes reimagined with premium ingredients, sophisticated techniques, and unexpected flavor combinations." The hook, he notes, is emotional as much as culinary.
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