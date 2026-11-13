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Michigan sues Mackinac Island ferry operator, claims it's a monopoly
By Brian Freiberger,11 days ago
Michigan is suing the company that owns and operates ferry services on Mackinac Island, alleging they have monopolized the market. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press conference Thursday that Hoffmann Marine violated Michigan’s anti-trust laws when it bought out all ferry lines to the island and long-term parking options.
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