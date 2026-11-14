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Fort Gay/Louisa Bridge re-opens to traffic following restoration project
By Jamey Johnson,12 days ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WSIP) – Restoration work to the Fort Gay Bridge is complete as traffic flow returned to normal across the Big Sandy River on Friday. A total bridge deck restoration and waterproofing project began in September, causing delays for motorist who utilize the unique tri-bridge between Louisa, Kentucky and Fort Gay, West Virginia.
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