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JKT tops 50% of first-choice votes for Alaska governor, Republican opponents concede
By James Brooks,12 days ago
Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, a Democrat, is declaring victory in Alaska’s gubernatorial election. In results posted Thursday night by the Alaska Division of Elections, Kreiss-Tomkins had more than 50% of the first-choice votes for governor in this year’s election, putting him above the threshold for a ranked choice runoff. CNN...