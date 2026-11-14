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‘Miracle on the Mississippi’: All Accounted For After Tanker Capsizes Cruise Ship in New Orleans
By Mike Schuler,12 days ago
All passengers and crew aboard an American Cruise Lines riverboat survived after a Marshall Islands-flagged asphalt tanker struck the docked paddle-wheeler on the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday, causing it to capsize and sending people into the water. New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno confirmed that everyone aboard the...