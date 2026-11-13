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Mountain Biking with Boom Boom Bike Room | Cancelled Due to Weather
10 days ago
The Garden is hosting a yearlong series of free native plant meetups at Elings Park, offering creative, educational, and family-friendly experiences each month. Participants can enjoy activities ranging from plein air painting and meditative walks to birding, gardening, storytelling, and even biking and skating. You’ll also learn about our native plant restoration project at the Park. Registration is not available — simply arrive at the designated location on the day of the event.