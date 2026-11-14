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Eastern Washington at Utah Tech football to kickoff at 6 p.m. PT Saturday
12 days ago
ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Big Sky Conference announced that the Eastern Washington at Utah Tech football game will kick off at 6 p.m. Pacific Time on Saturday. The game was originally scheduled for 1 p.m., but due to the nationwide ground stop affecting flights, EWU was unable to fly to St. George on Friday and will instead depart Saturday morning, according to Dan Thompson of The Spokesman-Review.