undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
San Antonio Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Hit With Third Burn Lawsuit Since $2.8M Verdict
By John Martins,11 days ago
A San Antonio woman says scalding barbecue sauce spilled from a tray and burned her hand at a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q on Southwest Military Drive, making her lawsuit the third sauce-burn case to hit the restaurant chain since a jury awarded a burned teenager $2.8 million in January 2025. Leticia Ann Lara filed suit last month in state district court in San Antonio against Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Enterprises LLC and Brazos de Santos Partners LLC, the property owner, alleging the sauce was served at an unsafe temperature and was not properly contained or secured.
6