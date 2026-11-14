undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
San Antonio Chihuahua's Tamale Dream Gets World Premiere at Palo Alto College
By Susan O'Brien,12 days ago
A chihuahua with a big appetite and an even bigger imagination is taking center stage in San Antonio this week. Teatro Palo Alto is staging the world premiere of Bella Goes to Tamalli Land, a play based on a children's book written in San Antonio, following an energetic chihuahua named Bella whose love of food sends her tumbling into a dream world built entirely around tamales.