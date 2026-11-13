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San Antonio Plans Citywide February Run of Military Chamber Opera
By Susan O'Brien,10 days ago
OPERA San Antonio will stage an 80-minute chamber opera about a critically injured service member across four military-connected settings from February 2 through 7, 2027. The announcement landed on Veterans Day, November 11, and the point is not another downtown opening night. OPERA San Antonio says The Falling and the Rising, by composer Zach Redler and librettist Jerre Dye, will be presented with The Orchestra San Antonio and the 323d Army Band.