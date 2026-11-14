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Women's Basketball Falls to Edinboro in MEC-PSAC Challenge Opener
12 days ago
Edinboro, Pa. – The Wheeling University women's basketball team dropped its first road contest of the 2026-27 season Friday evening, falling 78-57 to Edinboro University in the opening game of the MEC-PSAC Challenge. The Cardinals (1-1) kept things close through the opening quarter but were unable to overcome a strong second-quarter performance from the Fighting Scots.