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Newly completed portion of Keene Creek Park trail open
By Lauren Martinson, Fox 21 News,12 days ago
HERMANTOWN, Minn (KQDS-TV) -- The City of Hermantown is celebrating new trail sections in Keene Creek Park with a ribbon-cutting. It's called the Hermantown Connector Trail System. The city invited the public to check out the newly completed nearly 2-mile trail section. It took more than a year to complete. They have been working on a larger trail system since 2019 and plan to add connections to City Hall, the high school, and Proctor.