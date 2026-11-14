undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rey Fenix Joins Team Mexico For Survivor Series: WarGames On WWE Smackdown
By Jeremy Thomas,12 days ago
Rey Fenix is the latest episode of Team Mexico, joining the Survivor Series team on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. During a backstage segment on Friday night’s episode, Rey Mysterio introduced Fenix as the latest member of his team for the Survivor Series-style elimination match that will take place at Survivor Series: WarGames.