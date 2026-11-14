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Convocation panel shines light on ministry to the Deaf community
11 days ago
Liberty University students were challenged to consider how they can include all people in ministry through a first-of-its-kind American Sign Language Panel Convocation on Wednesday morning. The panel featured three popular figures from the Deaf community, including Brandon Gaskin, founder and executive director of Deaf Millennial Project ministry and pastor...