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Updated Card For WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026
By Jeremy Thomas,12 days ago
An updated card has been revealed for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames following this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. As reported, the challenge was laid out for the women’s WarGames match as Stephanie Vaquer, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley challenged Fatal Influence and The Baddies to the stipulation match. WWE has confirmed the match. It’s not yet clear if an additional competitor will be added to the babyface team, or whether one of the heels will be left out of the bout.