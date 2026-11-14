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Rapid Recap: Magic 107, Bucks 99
By Jack Trehearne,12 days ago
Milwaukee put in an improved effort, but free throw woes doomed them in Orlando. The Milwaukee Bucks fall to 0/2 in the NBA Cup and 1-12 overall, losing to the Orlando Magic 107-99 in a game that was at least competitive. Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the Bucks yet again with 22 points off the bench on 8/15 shooting and 5/7 from three. Franz Wagner starred for the Magic, dropping a near triple-double of 35 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds (at one point it was a triple-double, but they apparently retracted a rebound).