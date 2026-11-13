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Prates: Makhachev too 'lazy' to fight me at UFC 336
By Nick Baldwin,10 days ago
Carlos Prates doesn't think Islam Makhachev is afraid to fight him, but rather that the UFC welterweight champion was too "lazy" to agree to square off at UFC 336. "To be honest, no," Prates said Friday at the UFC 336 press conference when asked if Makhachev is ducking him. "I think he's maybe a little bit lazy to make a new fight camp. Maybe he wants to enjoy his holidays after fighting Ian Garry. He felt like, 'Ah, I need to make a fight camp. I'm a little bit lazy. Let's fight after Ramadan.'"