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Jazz Chisholm Jr. Not Likely Returning to Yankees, Morosi Says
By Nestor Quixtan,12 days ago
The New York Yankees may have to start getting used to the idea of playing next season with infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. According to the latest chatter, Chisholm has gotten plenty of attention from other teams around the Majors. And in insider Jon Morosi’s opinion, that situation makes it unlikely that the Yanks and Chisholm will remain together in 2027.