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Grandparents Could Hold the Key to a Second Passport for Americans Seeking European Citizenship
By Anton Stravinsky,10 days ago
Family connections to Ireland, Italy, Poland, and other European countries may support citizenship claims. Still, applicants must establish eligibility through historical records, nationality transmission rules, and each generation’s legal status. WASHINGTON, November 13, 2026: An American discovering that a grandparent was born in Ireland, Italy or Poland may have...