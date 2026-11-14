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The Day After a Hurricane, Three Women Are Killed. Forty Years Later, the Search for Truth Continues.
By BookTrib,12 days ago
A Real Estate Nightmare: The Day After Hurricane Alicia, Three Women Were Murdered—and the Killer Vanished by Johnny Teague. A wedding ring tucked beneath a couch cushion. A fortune in jewelry hidden in a wastebasket. Three bullets bearing the same letter. These are some of the details Houston detectives had to work with after three women were shot at a real estate office in August 1983. More than 40 years later, their families are still waiting for someone to explain how the pieces fit together.