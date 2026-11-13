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Second Citizenship in 2027: How Americans Can Qualify Through Birth, Ancestry or Residency
By Anton Stravinsky,9 days ago
Millions of Americans may have potential claims to another nationality through family history, foreign birth, marriage, or lawful residence. However, eligibility depends on each country’s citizenship laws and the evidence required to establish nationality across generations. WASHINGTON, November 13, 2026: Americans investigating a second citizenship in 2026 face a...
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