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Citizenship by Descent: How Parents Can Pass a Second Nationality to Children Born Abroad
By Anton Stravinsky,10 days ago
Nationality laws in Europe and elsewhere allow some children born overseas to inherit citizenship, provided their parents meet transmission, registration and documentation requirements. WASHINGTON, November 13, 2026: Parents raising children outside their country of citizenship may be able to pass along a second nationality from birth, but the outcome depends...