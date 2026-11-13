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Birthright Citizenship Around the World: Why Where You Are Born Can Determine Your Nationality
By Anton Stravinsky,10 days ago
Countries across the Americas and beyond apply different citizenship-by-birth rules, creating important opportunities and legal complications for children born to foreign parents, particularly when family nationality, immigration status and future residence plans intersect. WASHINGTON, November 13, 2026: The country where a child is born can determine citizenship from the first...