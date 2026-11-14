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RPI Women's Basketball Opens Season With 88-68 Victory Over Nazareth in Yawman's Coaching Debut
11 days ago
TROY, N.Y. – The RPI women's basketball team opened the 2026-27 season in convincing fashion on Friday evening, using a dominant second-half performance to secure an 88-68 victory over Nazareth University at ECAV Arena. The victory marked the first career win for head coach Megan Yawman, who began her tenure leading the Engineers with a 20-point triumph in the season opener.