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Roseburg approves continued use of 15 license plate reader cameras despite privacy worries
By Kathryn Young,12 days ago
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg will continue using 15 license plate reader cameras after the City Council voted 6-2 on Monday to keep the city’s contract with Flock. Councilor Ellen Porter, who represents Ward 3, voted against maintaining the contract. Porter said she recognizes the cameras’ value to law enforcement but believes the city should have taken more time to consider regulations and safeguards for how the technology is used.
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