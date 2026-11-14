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Outside Newcastle Upon Tyne Is A Medieval Village Inside A National Park With Historic Sites And Scenic Trails
By Nikolai Arto,12 days ago
Northumberland is a county that never ceases to amaze travelers with its many contrasts. You find yourself in the bustling coastal metropolis of Newcastle upon Tyne, partaking in its many highlights, browsing through museums, sightseeing the bridges, and perhaps enjoying the nightlife a drop too much. Craving the green of nature and pastoral settings, you hop in your car and head toward the Scottish border, eventually stumbling upon the village of Elsdon, and decide to stop.