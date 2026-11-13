undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Virginia Announces Spring 2027 Women’s Tennis Schedule
7 days ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women's tennis announced its 2027 spring dual match schedule. The Cavaliers open the spring season at home against Richmond (Jan. 13), followed by NC State (Jan. 16) and James Madison (Jan. 18), before hosting ITA Kickoff Weekend (Jan. 22-23). Virginia's nonconference schedule features four teams ranked in the 2026 ITA rankings, including No. 2 Auburn, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 8 NC State, and No. 12 Michigan. The Cavaliers host Michigan (Jan. 29) and Ohio State (Jan. 31) before traveling to Auburn (Feb. 20).