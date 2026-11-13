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PETA calls for closure of UW primate lab during Board of Regents public comment hearing
By Nathan Gallagher Macke The Daily,10 days ago
Several animal welfare advocates called for the closure of the University of Washington's primate research center during the public comment period of Tuesday's Board of Regents meeting. The center conducts biomedical research involving nonhuman primates, including research into treatments and vaccines for HIV/AIDS. Its use of primates has been the...
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