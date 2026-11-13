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Free Online Course on Foreign Material Control, Courtesy of Meat Institute and Meat Foundation
By Peter Voskamp,9 days ago
A free online course is now available for meat and poultry professionals at all levels on the risks as well as prevention and control of foreign material in meat processing. The course, entitled “Foundations of Foreign Material Control & Prevention,” is sponsored by the Meat Institute and Meat Foundation. According...