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Addie Baggarly and Annabell Fuller will compete tomorrow as the Augusta National Women’s Amateur commences.
By West Lamy,9 days ago
Addie Baggarly and Annabell Fuller will begin play tomorrow at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Fuller will start at 11:00 a.m., followed by Baggarly at 12:06 p.m. ET. Format: The event consists of 54 holes of stroke play conducted over three rounds of competition. Golfers will compete on Wednesday and Thursday, with a cut to the top 30 players following the first 36 holes. Those who advance will participate in a closed practice session on Friday, April 2, with the final round scheduled for Saturday.
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