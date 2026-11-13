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With food safety anxiety on the rise, eating local can keep you safe
By Priya Devanesan The Daily,9 days ago
When the news broke about the nationwide cyclospora contamination of iceberg lettuce this summer, people were left questioning the food in their local grocery stores and restaurants. With news of recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) budget cuts, it felt like our health and safety had been sacrificed for the sake of bureaucratic showboating. Although this specific outbreak was officially declared to be over Sept. 11, trust in federal public health organizations like the FDA has generally been on the decline.