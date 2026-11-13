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The 7 Best Colors to Pair With Olive Green, According to Designers
By Sarah DiMarco,10 days ago
The “it” shade of green seemingly changes each year as color trends come and go, from the chartreuse hues of today to the sage greens of decades past. Yet olive green carries an enduring appeal for homeowners, acting as an interesting neutral that creates a seamless connection to nature. The magic of olive is that it can effortlessly add warmth and a grounded quality to almost any style, from a Mediterranean-style escape in California to a high-glam New York apartment.