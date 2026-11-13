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Misogyny of Unisex: The quest for gender neutrality may still devalue women
By Aidan Baker The Daily,9 days ago
Editor’s note: 'She's just not that into you’ is a column co-written by Aidan Baker and Melina Markowitz that explores the ways that misogyny seeps into our everyday lives through language, interactions, and systemic issues. In this installment, Baker explores whether gender norms being bent is only seen in a positive light when they’re masculine.