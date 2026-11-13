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Exceptional Innovation? What Israel’s finance sector really looks like
By Will Gould The Daily,9 days ago
This upcoming winter quarter, Foster School of Business students with their eye on graduation will be finishing up their upper-division courses. Among these courses is a rotating special topics course, FIN 490. This winter’s version of this course is titled “FIN 490 & BECON 490: The Startup Nation: Understanding Israel’s Exceptional Innovation.”