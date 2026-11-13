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In-Depth: How Meat Became a Political Battleground in the 2026 Midterms
By Chris Moore,10 days ago
When Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith suggested that Americans struggling with high beef prices could choose another protein, her Democratic challenger saw an opening. Scott Colom turned the Republican incumbent’s comments into a campaign advertisement, featuring voters reacting incredulously to the suggestion before delivering his own response: “Pick another senator instead.”...