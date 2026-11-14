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Suffocating defense, paint dominance carry No. 2 Duke men’s basketball past SIU Edwardsville 90-47
By Alex Min,12 days ago
Bigger, faster, stronger. Against SIU Edwardsville, Duke men’s basketball exemplified all three. Back in Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Blue Devils administered a thorough 90-47 beatdown of the Cougars. And following an ugly loss to No. 5 Michigan State Tuesday in which Duke never led, head coach Jon Scheyer’s squad did not trail the visitors for a single second.