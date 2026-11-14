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Bodycam Devlog Adds Drone Racing, Crossbow and Easy Anti-Cheat
By Ethan Carter,11 days ago
This is an update on Bodycam v0.9 Brings Back Zombies With a New Trenches Mode on November 13. Bodycam v0.9 is bringing a lot more than zombies. Reissad Studio just released part two of its devlog, and it covers a drone racing room, two new weapons and Easy Anti-Cheat. The Dead & Damned goes live on Friday, November 13 at 17:00 UTC. That’s 9:00 AM PT and 12:00 PM ET.