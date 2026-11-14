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And one: Fournier’s leadership, excellence across the board power Duke’s blowout of Norfolk State
By Asa Ostrow,12 days ago
No. 5 Duke women's basketball dominated Norfolk State 85-23 Thursday evening. The Blue Zone highlights one key player, word and stat from the matchup:. The offensive deluge that Duke brought to Norfolk State Thursday night was eye-popping, but it was no surprise who emerged as leader of the charge. After a prolific first two seasons in Durham, Toby Fournier now has veteran status, and she made clear this week that her youthful explosiveness and ever-present “boom” factor are here to stay. On top of a scoring performance reminiscent of her loudest games over the last two years, Fournier flexed serious muscle under the basket on both ends to the tune of five rebounds and a team-high two blocks.