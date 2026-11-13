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Students and workers rally in Red Square, urging UW to end Starbucks contract
By Raika Roy Choudhury The Daily,10 days ago
Approx. 40 students, supporters, and organizers gathered on Red Square Nov. 12 to call on the university to end their contract with Starbucks until union baristas are given a contract. Organizers also encouraged customers to join a national boycott against the company. The rally was organized by Seattle’s branch of...
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