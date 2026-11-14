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Huskies flying to East Lansing tonight after nationwide ground stop lifted
By Jared Tucker The Daily,11 days ago
The Washington football team is scheduled to depart for its game against Michigan State tonight after the Federal Aviation Agency lifted its nationwide ground stop, The Daily confirmed. “The Washington football team anticipates resuming travel to Michigan State this evening,” a UW spokesperson told The Daily. “No determination has been...