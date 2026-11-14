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Nationwide ground stop strands passengers at Central Nebraska Regional Airport
By Andrew Collins,12 days ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Flights across the country were delayed Friday after a nationwide ground stop, leaving passengers stranded, including some hoping to fly from Central Nebraska Regional Airport to Dallas. Many planes were stuck on the ground nationwide. A plane at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport left passengers,...