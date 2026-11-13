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Marc Davis Can’t Stop Watching Basketball — But He Doesn’t Care Who Wins
By Steven D. Levitt,9 days ago
Steve LEVITT: The 2021-2022 N.B.A. season opened last week and to mark that occasion, I’m interviewing one of the sport’s most respected referees. My guest today Marc Davis, has over 20 years experience as an N.B.A. referee. And he’s really good at it, too. The N.B.A. uses quality metrics to decide which of its more than 70 referees are chosen to referee the N.B.A. finals. Marc Davis was one of only 10 who made the cut this year, and it was the tenth season that he’s earned that honor.