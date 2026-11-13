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City of Glendale Honors Veterans During Annual Veterans Day Ceremony
9 days ago
City Media Contact: Communications and Community Relations. City of Glendale Honors Veterans During Annual Veterans Day Ceremony. Glendale, CA – The City of Glendale proudly hosted its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 11, bringing together veterans, their families, community members, and local officials for a meaningful event honoring those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.