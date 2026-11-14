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InXile ‘Relieved No One Was Hurt' Following Suspected Shooting Near Microsoft-Owned Studio's Office
By Nathan Grayson,12 days ago
Earlier this week, police in the city of Tustin, California received a report of a drive-by shooting at Flight at Tustin Legacy, the office campus that plays host to Wasteland and Clockwork Revolution developer inXile, among other businesses. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but inXile is now “working closely” with local authorities amid an ongoing investigation.