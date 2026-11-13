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AMA urges states to use full extension for Medicaid work rules
11 days ago
“Implementing Medicaid work requirements is a significant undertaking for states, particularly in light of changes to federal guidance following the recent court decision on medical frailty. States must have sufficient time to update their eligibility systems, adjust administrative processes, and ensure they can accurately identify individuals who are subject to the requirements and those who qualify for exemptions.